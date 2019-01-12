FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Anyone looking for an alligator in Fort Bend County?
The sheriff’s office posted a funny PSA Saturday about keeping pets on leashes after finding a gator in a neighborhood outside of Rosenberg.
“We’ll check him for a chip, but we may need a foster,” FBCSO posted. “If he’s yours, let us know.”
Deputies said the gator was found on Reading Road in Bonbrook and was safely relocated to the Brazos River.
The department went on to say alligators are native to the area and are in most bodies of water.
