KATY, Texas - A 12-year-old girl was injured Wednesday evening after she was hit by a big rig in Katy, according to Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies.

Crash investigators are at the scene on Kingsland Boulevard near Anserra Trails.

Deputies say the big rig stayed on scene, and AirMed has been called. According to officials, the girl's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

© 2018 KHOU