PASADENA, Texas — A father and son are facing charges after authorities said they killed a deer on a college campus in Pasadena earlier this week.

On Monday around 11:20 a.m., police said a caller informed them of an on-ground deer blind and deer corn in a wooded area of the University of Houston-Clear Lake Campus Nature Trail.

After an investigation, police said they discovered Reed, 18, and his father, 29-year-old Shane Strickland, had just shot and killed a deer with a crossbow.

Neither Reed nor Shane is affiliated with the university and authorities said they posed no threat to anyone on campus.

They each posted $1,000 bonds and are due in court on Thursday.

They're charged with taking certain wildlife without consent.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: 'This is a disturbing case' | Man charged for allowing dog to kill fawn

RELATED: $1,000 reward offered in case of alligator with knife in head in Fort Bend

RELATED: More than 100 animals trapped in 'whale jail' off Russia's coast