HOUSTON — Houston police on Thursday released video and a sketch of suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a man last month.
The crime happened at 3100 Fairdale Lane about 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 11, according to the Houston Police Department.
Witnesses told police they saw a man walking with his son when the pair was approached by two other men who tried to rob them. The suspects then opened fire on the father.
The victim, 61-year-old Andres Chan, was pronounced dead at the scene.
"One of the suspects produced a firearm and attempted to rob them," police stated in a press release. "Chan refused to surrender his property and was shot by one of the suspects. Both suspects then fled in a silver or tan four-door sedan, driven by a third unidentified Hispanic male."
Police described one suspect as a Hispanic male about 6 feet tall, in his 20s and wearing a hoodie.
Anyone with information on this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
