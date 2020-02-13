HOUSTON — Houston police on Thursday released video and a sketch of suspects wanted in the fatal shooting of a man last month.

The crime happened at 3100 Fairdale Lane about 6:40 p.m. on Jan. 11, according to the Houston Police Department.

Witnesses told police they saw a man walking with his son when the pair was approached by two other men who tried to rob them. The suspects then opened fire on the father.

The victim, 61-year-old Andres Chan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"One of the suspects produced a firearm and attempted to rob them," police stated in a press release. "Chan refused to surrender his property and was shot by one of the suspects. Both suspects then fled in a silver or tan four-door sedan, driven by a third unidentified Hispanic male."

Police described one suspect as a Hispanic male about 6 feet tall, in his 20s and wearing a hoodie.

Jan 11 robbery and homicide suspects

HPD

Anyone with information on this case or on the identities of the wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

