HCSO: Father of 6 dies after being hit by car in north Harris County

While the family waited for a tow truck, the man ran across the street to go to a convenience store. When he ran back across, he was hit by a vehicle.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man helping a family member whose car broke down along the North Freeway was hit and killed Tuesday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. as the man and his wife were heading home from their little nephew's birthday party. They stopped along I-45 and Remington Valley Drive to help after his mother-in-law's car broke down.

While the family waited for a tow truck, the man ran across the street to go to a convenience store. When he ran back across, he was hit by another driver. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"All my husband was trying to do was go to the store," the man's wife said. "We were helping somebody on the side of the road over there on the freeway. The lady was flying so fast, she didn't see my husband and hit him. And now my children now have no dad no more."

The woman says her husband leaves behind their six children. The family said he was a loving husband who took care of his family and went on to say they're already heartbroken after losing their son last year.

Meanwhile, the driver who hit the man stayed at the scene and cooperated with deputies. They also said she didn't show any signs of intoxication.

Michelle Choi on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram