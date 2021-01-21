Father, daughter taken to hospital after fire consumes home in northwest Harris County

Firefighters rescued the pair from their home and performed CPR — there's no word on their latest condition at this time.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A house fire involving serious injuries was reported late Wednesday in northwest Harris County.

Firefighters from Cy-Fair responded to the 21500 block of Wellsford Glen before 10 p.m.

There were unconfirmed reports of some kind of explosion, leading to flames shooting from a family’s home. Firefighters found a wheelchair-bound mother was already outside the home, but her husband and their daughter were still in the home.

The firefighters pulled the father and daughter from the home and performed CPR before taking them to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

KHOU 11's Michelle Choi reports that it is believed the father first rescued his wife and then went back into the home to get their daughter. That’s when he didn’t come back out.

A neighbor said the man just turned 68 years old last month.