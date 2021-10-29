HCSO: Man dies in incident involving train and big rig in east Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead in an incident involving a train and big rig in east Harris County Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
This happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Federal Road just south of Market Street.
The sheriff said the initial report from the scene is that the train, with a conductor standing in the rear, was backing out of a private rail yard. At the same time, an 18-wheeler was crossing the tracks.
The train continued to reverse, possibly pinning the conductor against the big rig, sheriff said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.
