HCSO: Man dies in incident involving train and big rig in east Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man appears to have been pinned by a reversing train into a big rig.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead in an incident involving a train and big rig in east Harris County Friday morning, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

This happened just after 5:30 a.m. on Federal Road just south of Market Street.

The sheriff said the initial report from the scene is that the train, with a conductor standing in the rear, was backing out of a private rail yard. At the same time, an 18-wheeler was crossing the tracks.

The train continued to reverse, possibly pinning the conductor against the big rig, sheriff said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff said.

@HCSOTexas units are at 1755 Terminal Rd, investigating a fatal crash involving a train. Initial info: the train, with a conductor standing at the rear, was backing out of a private rail yard. At the same time, an 18-wheeler was crossing the tracks. The train driver continued pic.twitter.com/F2Po6SCLIM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 29, 2021



