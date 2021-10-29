HPD: Man fatally stabbed during argument in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a man stabbed to death in a shopping center parking lot in the Sharpstown area.
Officers were dispatched about 6:30 a.m. Friday to a Chevron gas station in the 6600 block of Fondren Road, just north of Bellaire Boulevard.
Investigators said it appears the actual stabbing happened nearby on DeMoss Drive. They said the victim was assaulted during an argument. He then reportedly ran to the nearby gas station for help.
An employee called 911 and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.
It's still unclear what the argument was about, but police believe it was an isolated incident and there's no threat to the public.
Investigators have found some surveillance video and are trying to get a more solid description of the suspect.
Anyone with information related to the stabbing should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
