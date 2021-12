Police say a person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in the Gulfgate area.

HOUSTON — A person is dead after a shooting Sunday morning in southeast Houston, according to police.

The call came in about 6:37 a.m. from the 4400 block of Telephone Road near Winkler Drive in the Gulfgate area.

The Houston Police Department confirmed the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.

We're told homicide detective are also responding to the scene.

This is a developing story.