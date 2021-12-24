HCSO: Teen detained after man fatally shot multiple times during argument

Sgt. Greg Pinkins said the teen is cooperating with investigators after they responded to a home in an area near Highway 249 and Antoine Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A teen has been detained after a fatal shooting late Thursday in the northwest Houston area, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were dispatched about 9:40 p.m. to a home on the 5900 block of Sattler Park, in a neighborhood just off of Highway 249 and Antoine Drive.

Investigators said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early indications suggest the teen and the victim had gotten into a verbal argument that escalated to physical violence. At some point, deputies said the man was shot.

It happened in an upstairs common area of the residence. Investigators are still trying to figure out what started the argument, and they have yet to recover a weapon.

HCSO Sgt. Greg Pinkins said the teen is being cooperative with the investigation. The teen's relationship with the deceased is still unclear, but they're both residents at the home.