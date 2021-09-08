HPD: 2 men shot to death in northwest Houston

Houston police said one man was found shot to death in the backseat of a car at an apartment complex off Pittner Road. The other victim died at an area hospital.

HOUSTON — Houston police said two men were killed in a shooting Monday at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

Police said they responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Pitner Road around noon and found one man dead in the backseat of a car.

Another man was taken to an area hospital but police later said he died.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter or a motive for the shooting.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported that a juvenile was killed in this shooting but police later updated the information saying both victims were in their early 20s.

HPD homicide investigators are en route to a fatal shooting at 8655 Pitner that occured about noon today. One male is deceased at the location and another has been transported to the hospital in an unknown condition.



The investigation is continuing.#hounews pic.twitter.com/NhcGtWE0XO — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 9, 2021