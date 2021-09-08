x
HPD: 2 men shot to death in northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police said two men were killed in a shooting Monday at a northwest Houston apartment complex.

Police said they responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Pitner Road around noon and found one man dead in the backseat of a car.

Another man was taken to an area hospital but police later said he died.

Police did not provide a description of the shooter or a motive for the shooting.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story reported that a juvenile was killed in this shooting but police later updated the information saying both victims were in their early 20s.

