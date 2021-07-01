HPD: Homeowner fatally shoots person he caught breaking into his van

Police at the scene said the shooting would be referred to a grand jury.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s southeast side.

The shooting happened after 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Marleen.

Police said a homeowner reported that he heard someone breaking into his van. He went outside and confronted the suspect.

The suspect went into the van, and the homeowner opened fire.

The wounded suspect ran away on foot but collapsed not far away.