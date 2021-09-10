HCSO: Man killed after argument ends with shots fired inside motel parking lot; suspects wanted

The victim arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head after a shooting at the Camelot Inn & Suites on Cypress Creek Parkway near Ella.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A shooting in a motel parking lot left one man dead and at least two people on the run Friday night in north Harris County.

The sheriff's office said it all started with a verbal altercation.

Officers responded to a shooting call about 7:30 p.m. at the Camelot Inn & Suites on Cypress Creek Parkway near Ella Boulevard. When deputies arrived, the suspects and victim were already gone.

During the investigation, sheriff's deputies got a call from a local hospital about a man with gunshot wounds who arrived in a private vehicle. Sgt. Greg Pinkins said he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a shooting at a motel located at 1425 Cypress Creek Pkwy. An unk suspect fired shots at a vehicle exiting the motel, striking an occupant in the vehicle. The male, possibly in his 20s, was taken by private vehicle to a hospital where he was pic.twitter.com/tmFdU8XBX7 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 9, 2021

Pinkins said the sheriff's office has video that shows a man driving around a parking lot in a Dodge Challenger before getting into a verbal altercation with two people, who they believe lived at the motel.

At some point, shots were fired and the man was hit. It's possible another person was in the vehicle with him, deputies said.

Investigators said video shows the suspects also leaving the motel in two separate vehicles. There is no description of the suspects' vehicles at this time, Pinkins said.

"At this time, we're still trying to put everything together. But we do have one man [dead on arrival] at the hospital," Pinkins said.

The victim's identity has not been released, but Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said he is in his 20s. It's still unclear whether the victim knew the suspects, deputies said.