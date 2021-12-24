Man found shot to death inside running car in Baytown, poilce say

Police identified the victim as Matthew Camacho, 19. They say his vehicle had been shot multiple times.

BAYTOWN, Texas — A young man was found dead inside a running car Thursday night in the Baytown area.

Baytown police got a shooting call around 8:15 p.m. from an apartment complex in the 600 block of Massey Tompkins Road.

The police department has identified the victim as Matthew Camacho, 19.

Camacho, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, was reportedly found unresponsive and sitting in the driver's seat when officers arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's car had several bullet holes in the engine hood and driver's side door, according to police.

The case is still under investigation.

If you have any tips that could lead investigators to a possible suspect, please call the Baytown Police Department at 281-422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at 281-427- TIPS.