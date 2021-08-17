Man shot to death at home in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Harris County deputies said the 30-year-old man went to the front door about 4:45 a.m. after the dogs started barking.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was fatally shot while checking out a disturbance early Tuesday at his home in northwest Harris County.

Sheriff Gonzalez tweeted at 5:55 a.m. deputies had been dispatched to the 11000 block of Holly Hill Lane, near Brittmoore and W. Little York Road.

Investigators said a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the victim's mother, they heard a noise at the front door and the dogs started barking about 4:45 a.m. The man went to check it out, and deputies said he was shot.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 11000 blk of Holly Hill Ln, near Brittmore and W. Little York. An adult male, late 20s, has been pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/cAFJ8LBMPu — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 17, 2021

HSCO Major Susan Cotter said his mother didn't hear the gunshot but found him in the doorway when she later went to check on him. She tried performing CPR on her son, but he didn't make it.

Cotter said officers are now searching for surveillance footage or possible witnesses that could lead them to a suspect.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

HAPPENING NOW: Sheriff deputies responding to a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County. We’re told a man in his 20s was found dead at a home here on Holly Hill Ln. More details to come 👉🏽👉🏽 @KHOU #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/vpSPh0ORsQ — Brittany Ford (@BFordKHOU) August 17, 2021

This is a developing story.