HCSO: 2 men found dead after shooting in north Harris County

HCSO homicide investigators are responding to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two men were found dead early Wednesday at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 11:50 a.m. homicide investigators are responding to the 900 block of Cypress Station Drive, just north of FM 1960 near the North Freeway.

HCSO said both men suffered from gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

It's still unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.