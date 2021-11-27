HPD: Driver with several gunshot wounds crashes in southwest Houston, later dies

Houston Police Sgt. Ross Watson says the 41-year-old victim got into his vehicle after being shot in a parking lot just a block away.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man with several gunshot wounds crashed his vehicle Friday night in the Sharpstown area and later died.

The call came in just after 8 p.m. from Clarewood Drive near Fondren Road.

HPD Sgt. Ross Watson said they believe the 41-year-old victim was shot in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store. Police said the man got into his vehicle and drove away, but then he crashed just a block away.

Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police are still gathering surveillance video and other clues, but it seems the man was targeted.

"It doesn't appear to be a danger to the public. It seems like a targeted incident," Watson said.

The motive for the shooting and how many people were involved are questions that remain unanswered.