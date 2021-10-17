Woman found fatally shot in the head near ATM in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police are hoping surveillance video will help investigators identify the gunman.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer working an extra security job found a woman dead near a Chase Bank ATM in the Gulfgate area overnight.

It happened about 12:45 a.m. Sunday across the street from the bank in the 2900 block of Woodridge Drive, just a block west of the Gulf Freeway.

The officer heard a single gunshot before finding the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said he saw a possible suspect running through the parking lot. He tried to catch him, but was too far behind. HPD believes the suspect left the area in a light-colored car.

The officer came back to the woman and tried to render aid. She was later pronounced dead at the scene. They believe the victim is in her mid-40s.

"We're still unsure exactly what the motive was, possibly robbery turned bad," HPD Homicide Det. Jason Campbell said.

"Unfortunately, we do not have any witnesses that we know of, other than that Houston police officer...however, he just heard the aftermath."

Investigators are searching for surveillance footage of the incident and any possible witnesses.