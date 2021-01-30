HCSO: Driver killed after crashing into ditch, ejected from vehicle in rollover crash in NE Harris County

The driver suffered serious head trauma and was pronounced dead on scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man is dead Saturday after he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash in northeast Harris County.

This happened at about 1:05 a.m. in 12100 block of Mesa Drive.

According to Sgt. Daniel Cooper with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the man was driving north on Mesa Drive when he failed to stay in a single lane and crashed into a ditch. His vehicle rolled over several times, causing him to be ejected.

Cooper said he suffered serious head trauma, along with other injuries, and died on scene.

There were no other passengers in the vehicle and no other cars involved in this crash.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.

