PEARLAND, Texas — At least one person is dead after a plane crashed at Pearland Regional Airport, according to the Department of Public Safety.

It happened at 2:54 p.m. Saturday.

The FFA confirmed it was a single-engine PZL-104 Wilga plane. Two people were onboard at the time of the crash, officials said.

The second occupant's condition is unknown at this time.

The FFA and the NTSB are investigating the incident. The cause of the crash remains unclear.