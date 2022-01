The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in which a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in southwest Houston.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal crash in which a vehicle struck a pedestrian in southwest Houston Saturday night.

Police say the crash took place at Main Street and Fondren Road and ask that you avoid the area while the investigation is underway.

HPD Investigators are headed to the scene of a fatal crash at Main and Fondren. A pedestrian was struck by a driver. Please avoid the area while the investigation is continuing. #hounews pic.twitter.com/buuiSEUlOm — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 23, 2022