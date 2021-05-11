HPD investing fatal auto-pedestrian crash on Katy Freeway in the Heights

A portion of the Katy Freeway heading east was shut down for several hours as police investigated. The freeway is back open in the Heights area.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash heading east on the Katy Freeway early Friday morning.

Houston police are trying to figure out what happened, but they say their investigation leads them to believe that the pedestrian ran onto the freeway.

Police said this all happened around 11:30 Thursday night near Taylor Street. Authorities discovered a pedestrian had been hit and killed by more than one car. The driver of that car did stay at the scene.

Police said driver didn’t show any signs of being impaired or intoxicated. Officers said other drivers couldn’t avoid the pedestrian either.

“Another car did strike him,” HPD Sgt. Pham said. “He also stopped. He’s also doesn’t show any signs of intoxication.”

So far those drivers involved in this crash are not facing any charges.