Man killed during shootout at overnight block party in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police said an argument started when a person was trying to get party goers to clear the area outside a house.

HOUSTON — A man is dead after shots were fired overnight during a block party in southeast houston

Houston police said the victim was attending a party Sunday in the 7800 block of Moline Street near Park Place Boulevard.

Officers, who were conducting a traffic stop nearby, heard multiple shots fired and got to the scene about 12:30 a.m. When police arrived, the victim was found dead from a gunshot wound, investigators said.

Initial reports said a person was trying to get the party goers to clear an area outside a house when he got into an argument with one of them. At some point, police said both parties pulled out guns and started shooting.

The suspect then fled the scene.

HPD Cmdr. Donna Crawford said it's unclear who fired first or whether the suspect was a party goer.