Violent crime investigators are on the way.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County deputies are responding to a fatal incident involving a motorcyclist, according to officials.

The sheriff's office tweeted at 3:24 p.m. Sunday about the incident in the 18500 block of Kuykendahl Road.

They said the motorcycle rider has been pronounced dead.

.@HCSO_D1Patrol deputies responded to a major accident at the 18500 block of Kuykendahl Rd involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased. Violent Crime investigators are en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/aeHUMQ2Jka — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) October 4, 2020