At least 1 dead after home goes up in flames in NE Houston, fire officials say

Fire officials are working to determine the cause of the deadly house fire on White Thorn Street.

This happened at 1:30 a.m. at a home on White Thorn Street just north of Little York Road and west of Homestead Road.

Houston firefighters said their crews were called to the home and found heavy flames coming from the front of the home. They were able to pull two people from the home, but one did not survive.

The other victim was taken to a hospital. Their condition was not released. Both victims were said to be adults.

“They had two rescues. One didn’t make it,” Capt. Troy Lilley with HFD said. “One victim was found in the hallway. Another victim was found in the bedroom.”

The fire is now under control, so officials will start trying to figure out how it started.

When cold weather hit the Houston area, people get creative to stay warm, which is why officials are always warning people to be safe when using things like space heaters.