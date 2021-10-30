HPD: 1 killed, 2 injured during home invasion in southeast Houston

No arrests have been made at this time.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed and two other people were injured during a possible home invasion in southeast Houston.

Houston police were dispatched to a shooting call about 11:30 p.m. Friday at a house in the 7800 block of Elvera Street.

Officers arrived and found three victims, including the woman who was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The other two victims, whose genders weren't given, were identified as being a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old. They were also taken to an area hospital and are expected to survive.

