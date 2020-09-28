Woman in wheelchair struck, killed on Westheimer; roadway closed in both directions

The incident, which involved a woman in a wheelchair, was reported about 6:37 a.m. Monday.

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to a fatal incident Monday morning involving a pedestrian in a wheelchair.

It happened in early morning hours at the intersection of Westheimer and Dunvale roads in southwest Houston. According to Houston TranStar, the incident was reported at 6:37 a.m.

Vehicular Crimes Division investigators are responding to a fatal Auto-Pedestrian crash at 8200 Westheimer at Dunvale Rd. Expect traffic delays in the area. CC1 #hounews #Houtraffic — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 28, 2020

Investigators said a woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle passing through a greenlight.

She was pronounced dead when officers arrived. Police said the driver stayed at the scene.

For now, all lanes of traffic on Westheimer are closed in both directions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.