Woman in wheelchair struck, killed on Westheimer; roadway closed in both directions

HOUSTON — Houston police are responding to a fatal incident Monday morning involving a pedestrian in a wheelchair.
It happened in early morning hours at the intersection of Westheimer and Dunvale roads in southwest Houston. According to Houston TranStar, the incident was reported at 6:37 a.m.
Investigators said a woman in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle passing through a greenlight.
She was pronounced dead when officers arrived. Police said the driver stayed at the scene.
For now, all lanes of traffic on Westheimer are closed in both directions.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.
