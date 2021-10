Houston police responded about 9 a.m. Wednesday to Wayside Drive in the Denver Harbor area.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a fatal crash in the Denver Harbor area.

It happened just before 9 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Wayside Drive near Navigation.

Investigators said a man died after being struck by a vehicle.

Air11 went to the scene, where several cement trucks were stopped throughout the intersection.

It's unclear which of the vehicles, if any, where involved in the incident.

The intersection of Wayside and Navigation is closed to vehicle traffic due to a fatality vehicle accident. Take a alternate route if possible. Expect delays and detours. @houstonpolice @PattiCan2 @CmdrColeman @adouglas_0298 #HOUTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/NWqdfJm89h — Sgt R Ruiz (@SgtRRuiz1) October 28, 2021