Woman dead, family of five injured in three-vehicle crash in Spring area

Deputies say the woman who died was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A family of five was hospitalized after their SUV was involved in a crash in the Spring area overnight.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies said three cars were involved in the deadly crash around 2 a.m. Friday in the 8100 block of Spring Cypress Road.

A woman was killed when deputies said she lost control of her Ford Camry and veered into oncoming traffic sideways. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The family, including three children, were all taken to the hospital, but they should all be OK.