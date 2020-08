Texas DPS troopers are investigating and are diverting drivers to Morton Road.

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — FM 362 near Clapp Road is shut down Saturday morning after a fatal crash in Waller County, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

Drivers are being asked to take Morton Road instead.

DPS is still investigating what caused the incident.

Images from the scene show a demolished black vehicle and an industrial truck, possibly a dump truck.

FATAL CRASH: WALLER COUNTY - FM 362 near Clapp Rd is closed while @TxDPSSoutheast Troopers investigate a fatal crash.

Traffic is being diverted onto Morton RD. pic.twitter.com/5LiRdAxxjp — TxDPS - Southeast Texas Region (@TxDPSSoutheast) August 22, 2020