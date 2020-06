The crash occurred near the Beltway and Lee Road.

HOUSTON — Two people were killed in a crash in northeast Houston this afternoon.

Houston police said that a 14-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy died.

The crash occurred at the intersection of the Beltway and Lee Road near the Eastex Freeway.

Both the feeder road and intersection are closed on the northbound side of the freeway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.