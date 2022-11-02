HPD: Driver runs red light, slams into another car in deadly crash near Highway 290

A man and a woman were killed in the crash when police said a truck ran a red light and struck another vehicle at an intersection.

HOUSTON — Two people are dead after a major crash in northwest Houston Thursday night.

This happened just after 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of Hollister Street at the intersection of Highway 290.

Houston police said a white Chevrolet Silverado was going east on the service road of Highway 290 when the driver ran a red light. The truck struck a car that had the right-of-way, police said.

The driver of the car was killed. Police said speed could have played a factor.

“Few witnesses have come forward and they said that the truck ran the red light as well as the driver of that truck admitted to not being able to stop,” Sgt. Dionne Griffiths, with the Houston Police Department, said.

A female passenger in the truck was also killed in the crash. Police said she was in her early 20s.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police said he had no signs of intoxication but charges could be pending.