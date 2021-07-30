1 dead in wreck involving children on Highway 90 in Fort Bend County, deputies say

Deputies say at least one person is dead but did not provide more information. EMS units were dispatched to the scene.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Deputies responded to a fatal crash on U.S. 90 Alt. West, just west of Rosenberg Friday morning.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the crash at 9:12 a.m. saying that children were also involved in the crash, which happened near FM 1952 just east of East Bernard.

Deputies say at least one person is dead but did not give any additional information. EMS units were sent to the scene.

Hazmat and Air Medical are also on standby, deputies said.

Views from Air 11 show an overturned big rig on the side of the road as well as two wrecked SUVs.

@FBCSO Units are currently at the scene of a major accident on U.S. 90 A West/FM 1952 in District 7. Units advised of 1 fatality. Children are also children involved in the accident. EMS units were dispatched to the scene. Hazmat and Air Medical are on standby. — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) July 30, 2021

Check back for more information on this developing story.