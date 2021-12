Houston police are at the scene in the Missouri City area. Drivers are being asked to take a different route.

HOUSTON — A fatal crash has all southbound lanes blocked on U.S. 90 Alternate in the Missouri City area, according to the Houston Police Department.

Houston TranStar verified the incident at 10:04 a.m. Thursday on the highway near S. Cravens Road in Fort Bend County. This crash involved at least two vehicles.

U.S. 90 (southbound) @ Cravens Road, all southbound lanes are currently blocked due to a fatality crash. Find an alternate route. #houtraffic



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 2, 2021

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route.