HCSO: 1 killed, 4 injured in crash on Highway 6 after minivan crosses into oncoming traffic

HOUSTON — A man was killed and four others, including a child, were injured Saturday night in a crash on Highway 6 in northwest Harris County.

Investigators said the driver of a Toyota Sienna minivan was headed southbound when he crossed over the concrete median and into the northbound lanes, where he side swiped a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The Ford F-150 driver reportedly made an evasive maneuver and went into the southbound lanes, nearly hitting a Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck. That's when the Chevrolet — in attempt to dodge the Ford — went into the northbound lanes and struck the minivan, according to deputies.

The minivan driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO Sgt. B Beaty said a child inside the minivan was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive. Investigators are still trying to confirm the relationship between the minivan driver and the child passenger.

Deputies said the driver and a passenger in the Chevrolet were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was also transported with minor injuries.

It's still unclear what caused the minivan to go into opposing traffic. Beaty said sheriff's deputies are awaiting a toxicology report for driver.

The Chevrolet and Ford drivers were also evaluated but didn't show any signs of intoxication, Beaty said.