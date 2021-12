Police say the driver of an Accord ran a red light that resulted in the deadly crash.

HOUSTON — A man died in a two-vehicle crash in the Sharpstown area early Thursday morning, according to Houston police.

This happened around 2:15 a.m. on Fondren just south of Bellaire Boulevard.

Houston police said a Honda Accord ran a red light at the intersection and was T-boned by a Dodge pickup truck. The driver of the Accord was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured and remained at the scene.