Witnesses tried to rescue driver killed in fiery crash on Eastex Freeway, police say

HPD Sgt. David Rose says they broke out the window of the burning car to pull the driver out, but it was already too late.

HOUSTON — A driver is dead after a fiery crash on the Eastex Freeway near the Humble area, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD Sgt. David Rose said witnesses tried to break out the back window to pull the victim from the burning vehicle, but it was already too late.

It happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of the freeway near Rankin Road.

There are reports the driver was going above the speed limit in rainy weather conditions.

When the driver tried to exit at Rankin, Rose said they lost control and hit an exit sign. The vehicle then struck a guard rail before crashing into a light pole, causing it to quickly burst into flames.

"With motor vehicle crashes, where the vehicles catch on fire, a lot of times the fuel and all of the combustible materials in the car catch fire really quickly," Rose said.

Humble Fire Department arrived and put out the fire. Paramedics declared the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to identify the victim, whose body was unrecognizable.

"It appears to be an adult, but I couldn't tell you the age. I couldn't tell you the gender. I couldn't tell you anything about the person. I can tell you that it's a Toyota Camry," the lieutenant said.