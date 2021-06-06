1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after crash in north Harris County

Harris County authorities said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. on Ella Boulevard near FM 1960.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and another was seriously injured Sunday in a head-on crash in north Harris County, according to authorities.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 16600 block of Ella Boulevard, which is near the intersection of FM 1960.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, a Harris County Sheriff's Office sergeant said. One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was flown to an area hospital in unknown condition. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, others were treated for injuries at the scene of the crash.

@HCSOTexas units are investigating a fatal crash at the 16600 blk of Ella Blvd, near 1960. One person is deceased on scene, one has been flown by Lifeflight, and others are being treated. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nIbv9k6XHW — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 6, 2021

HCSO investigators are working to find out what happened.