Man struck, killed overnight while crossing street in southeast Houston, police say

Houston police said the driver didn't show signs of intoxication and is cooperating with investigators.

HOUSTON — A man was struck and killed while crossing the street late Saturday in southeast Houston.

Investigators believe the victim was trying to get to a nearby convenience store or bus stop when he was hit by a white pickup truck about 8 p.m. in the 9000 block of Clearwood Drive near the Gulf Freeway.

According to police, witnesses reported the driver was going about 40 to 50 mph when he hit the man. Police also suspect the truck's headlights were off, but this is still being investigated.

"The family of the deceased are here at the scene," Houston police Sgt. David Rose said. "We're going to be working with them when the medical examiner arrives."

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. He didn't show any signs of intoxication, officers said.

No charges have been filed at this time.