HPD: Woman dies after being ejected, hit during crash on Beltway 8 in northeast Houston

Houston police said the woman and another occupant in the vehicle had been drinking in Midtown before the incident.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating the death of a woman who was ejected from a vehicle during a crash late Saturday on the Beltway near Humble.

The crash happened just before midnight on Beltway 8 East near Mesa Road, according to Houston Police Sgt. David Rose.

Investigators said the woman and a second person had been drinking at a bar in Midtown before the incident. They were reportedly riding in a silver Lincoln MKX when the vehicle went out of its lane and crashed into a barrier, causing it to rollover multiple times.

Neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt, Rose said.

According to police, the woman was ejected from the vehicle and then hit by a Toyota Avalon. She died at the scene.

Investigators said the other occupant survived, but didn't specify whether he had any injuries. He is cooperating with the investigation, Rose said.

The driver of the Avalon was not intoxicated and allowed to leave the scene. According to police, they're also coopering with investigators.

Police are still trying to determine who was driving at the time of the crash, as well as whether the bar the occupants were drinking at violated any TABC laws.

"We have reason to believe the person who was deceased on the scene was in fact the driver. However, we don't know that for sure," Rose said. "We'll be able to know for sure what happened out here for sure eventually."