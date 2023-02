This happened on the North Freeway service road near W. Gulf Bank Road.

HOUSTON — At least one person is dead after a crash in north Houston Friday night, police said.

This happened on the North Freeway service road near W. Gulf Bank Road. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about this wreck at 7:43 p.m.

Police said to expect delays on the southbound service road.

It's unclear what led to the crash.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.