HPD: Man dies after being struck by pickup truck in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — A man died after being struck by a truck while crossing the street in southwest Houston late Sunday night, police say.

This happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Kirkwood Road just south of High Star Drive.

According to Houston police, the victim was walking in the street when he was hit by the truck. He was not walking at a crosswalk.

The driver stayed at the scene. He had his wife and kids in the truck at the time of the crash.

There is some surveillance video of the crash, police said.

Police are investigating what else may have been a factor in the crash.