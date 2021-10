Houston police say they believe the woman was crossing the street illegally when she was struck by the car.

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating a deadly crash after a woman was struck by a vehicle in west Houston Thursday night.

This happened around 7:40 p.m. on Bellaire Boulevard near Cook Road.

Houston police said they believe the woman was crossing the street illegally when she was struck by the car. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with officers.