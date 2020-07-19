At least one person killed in incident involving multiple vehicles in northeast Harris County

Harris County deputies are responding to a major accident in the 19900 block of Atascocita Shores.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least one person was killed in an overnight incident involving three vehicles Saturday in northeast Harris County, deputies confirmed.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the 19900 block of Atascocita Shores.

Investigators said a vehicle flipped over.

One person has been confirmed dead.

A second person has been taken to the hospital via Life Flight. The victim's current condition is unknown.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.