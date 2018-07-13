SUGAR LAND, Texas - Volunteers with Texas Equusearch continue to comb through property along Tuam Street in Houston's Third Ward. They're looking for any evidence linked to the disappearance of 37-year old Brittany Burfield.
Brittany Burfield was last seen and heard from on June 25th. In the days that followed, Brittany's mother and sister tried reaching out to the 37-year-old; texting and calling her cellphone. There was no answer. But every now and again, they'd receive text messages back.
The language used in the messages didn't match the "text talk" Brittany would use. A red flag.
When Brittany failed to call her mother, (the two would speak multiple times a day) Trisha Valentine reported her daughter missing to the Houston Police Department.
Valentine says authorities discovered Brittany's Braeswood apartment was ransacked. Yesterday, on July 12th, 17 days after anyone had seen Brittany, HPD homicide detectives found some of Brittany's clothing on a property along Drew Street in the Third Ward.
Brittany's cellphone and car, a gray 2015 Nissan Altima, was also recovered by police, days prior to the discovery of her clothing.
A number of the leads police are chasing were initially discovered by Brittany's family.
"Some of the ones that we find turn out to be very important," said Brandy as she looked up at a wall of handwritten details about her younger sister.
"She’s my sister and she’s out there." said Brandy.