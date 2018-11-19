Houston — The family of a 20-year-old woman shot to death after a birthday celebration are pushing for arrests more than a year after the crime.

Aluxes Mares died a few days before Hurricane Harvey hit and her family believes the case may have taken a back seat following the flood.

“She was only 20,” said uncle Rolando Mares. “Celebrating her birthday with friends.”

Aluxes died following a fight outside Chula’s Sports Cantina near Willowbrook Mall. At the time, investigators said an argument that began inside escalated in the parking lot. Aluxes’s boyfriend’s best friend was shot and she was killed in a hail of gunfire.

“It’s been torture,” said Mares. “For the family, it’s been torture.”

Rolando Mares and Aluxes’s grandmother, Juana, wanted to discuss what they now consider to be a cold case. While HPD shared surveillance photos of persons of interest shortly after the shooting, the family said there have been no significant developments since.

“I want justice,” said Juana Mares. “It’s been a whole year and we have no answers.”

Police believe there were as many as three shooters involved. It’s also possible someone within Aluxes’s group of friends fired shots too. It’s likely she was caught in the crossfire.

“Whether it was intentional or not intentional, I believe they still need to be charged,” said Rolando Mares.

The family recently marked what would have been Aluxes’s 21st birthday. They pray for some sort of closure before her next one.

KHOU 11 News reached out to HPD. We’re still waiting on information regarding those initial persons of interest. But, like the family, the department encourages anyone with new details to come forward.

