GALVESTON, Texas — It was a horrific crime. A family was targeted in an apparent road rage shooting which ignited fireworks in a car carrying two young children and their parents.

It happened back on July 4 and the family is still recovering at Shriner’s Hospital in Galveston. Tonight, we’re talking to the family two months after the shooting that left them all with a long road to recovery.

“I’m just in this clouded cab with the fireworks going off,” said Reginald Smith, who was in the car with his family that caught fire.

His two boys – Messiah and Bentley – burned as they sat strapped in their car seat.

“My two-year-old Messiah is so tough,” said Smith. “He was just crying saying 'I’m burning, I’m burning.'”

A teen – Bayron J. Rivera – surrendered a couple days later and was charged with several counts of aggravated assault.

According to investigators, the family had just bought fireworks from a Fiesta in the 1700 block of West Mount Houston. As they were leaving the parking lot, police say the father cut Rivera off. Rivera reportedly pulled up alongside the family’s car at a stop light where the two drivers exchanged words.

Rivera reportedly later opened fire on the family’s vehicle, which started the fire.

The family has started a GoFundMe to cover their medical bills.