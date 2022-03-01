Family of man shot and killed by bounty hunters seeks justice

Walter Hutchins' family was joined Tuesday by attorneys Ben Crump and Bob Hilliard, demanding justice for Walter who was shot and killed by bounty hunters.

HOUSTON — The family of a man who was shot and killed by bounty hunters last Wednesday is now looking for answers.

Walter Hutchins, 31, died Wednesday night at 3498 Liberty Road.

Police initially said the shooting involved Hutchins and two other men who identified themselves as bounty hunters.

An investigation into the incident by the Houston Police Department showed the bounty hunters told officers they were executing a warrant at the location when Hutchins fired at them.

Police said both bounty hunters returned fire, striking Hutchins in the head. He was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

But Hutchins' family and attorneys believe there is much more to the story.

"Now we see these bounty hunters, these private citizens...in less than five seconds from when they stop those SUVs, shots are fired," attorney Ben Crump said. "Walter is executed."

HPD Lt. Willkens said after the shooting that Hutchins had four open felony warrants, and the bounty hunters had vests on identifying themselves.

Attorneys for Hutchins' family and leaders of the Fifth Ward community like music executive James Prince, also known as 'J. Prince,' are getting involved and are asking for a full investigation into the shooting.

"It was a straight assassination," Prince said over the phone during the press conference. "Walter is not a violent individual. We understand he may have a warrant, but it's not a green light to take a man's life."