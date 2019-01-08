HOUSTON — Three men on their way to work early Thursday said they were shocked to find a crying toddler in the middle of a southwest Houston roadway.

The little boy was found around 4 a.m. on Ranchester near Bellwood in the Sharpstown area.

Police said the men stopped their car and picked up the child before calling police for help.

Police said EMS also responded to check out the child, and he appeared to be okay but he was crying for his mother.

About three hours after the child was found, police confirmed the boy's family members were located. They live in an apartment complex next to the road where he was found.

A young aunt and uncle told KHOU 11 they were asleep when the child, who is two years old, got out of the family's apartment.

Family members said a new lock on their front door was improperly installed. When they thought the door was locked, it was actually unlocked. Family members believe the child followed his uncle, who leaves for work early in the mornings, out of the house.

Police spoke with the family before returning the child to them.

Texas Child Protective Services has been called as the investigation continues, police said.

