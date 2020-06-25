Family safely escapes smoldering fire inside SW Houston home

The homeowner is not sure what caused the fire but said he saw lightning outside his window before his lights blew out and found smoke coming from his attic.

HOUSTON — Houston firefighters have been working to put out a smoldering fire inside the attic of a home in west Harris County for roughly two hours.

The fire started at about 2:40 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Provident Oaks Lane.

The homeowner said he was lying in bed, reading a book when lightning struck and blew out the lights inside of his home.

The homeowner said his ceiling lights came back on but he couldn't turn them off. At that moment he knew something was seriously wrong, so he walked upstairs and that's when he found smoke coming from a back room.

The homeowner said he then woke his family up and told them the house was on fire and they needed to leave.

Firefighters arrived within a few minutes and started fighting the smoldering fire inside the walls of the home.

The homeowner said he's not sure if his house was struck by lightning or if lightning hit a nearby tree which caused the smoldering fire.

There are no injuries reported at this time, although the homeowner said his family is pretty shaken up.

